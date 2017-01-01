Create reminders in seconds
Emailing reminders to yourself? Or worse yet, trying to juggle things in your head? With Recall, create reminders in seconds and never miss another follow-up again.
Designed from the
ground-up for speed
Adding things to Recall is blazingly fast. Simply type what you need to remember…and you’re done. That's it
Quick presets to save unnecessary taps
Creating a reminder takes < 2 seconds using natural presets like Today Evening, Tomorrow Morning and more
Gorgeous UI. No feature clutter. No ads
Good design makes things pleasurable. In Recall, every interaction is designed to be seamless, beautiful and just right.
Recall was made by @felixjamestin
. He'd love to hear from you if you're using it.
Do reach out, he's usually nice :)
© Felix Jamestin, 2017. All rights reserved.