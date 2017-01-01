Create reminders in seconds

Emailing reminders to yourself? Or worse yet, trying to juggle things in your head? With Recall, create reminders in seconds and never miss another follow-up again.

What you'll love

Designed from the
ground-up for speed

Adding things to Recall is blazingly fast. Simply type what you need to remember…and you’re done. That's it

Quick presets to save unnecessary taps

Creating a reminder takes < 2 seconds using natural presets like Today Evening, Tomorrow Morning and more

Gorgeous UI. No feature clutter. No ads

Good design makes things pleasurable. In Recall, every interaction is designed to be seamless, beautiful and just right.

Start using Recall today

Recall was made by @felixjamestin. He'd love to hear from you if you're using it.
Do reach out, he's usually nice :)
